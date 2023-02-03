UrduPoint.com

Israel, Sudan Agree To Formalize Ties - Israeli Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Israel and Sudan agreed Thursday to move forward with the normalization process and formalize their relationship once the North African nation transitions to civilian rule.

The pact was made during a one-day visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Khartoum, which is the first official trip to the Sudanese capital by a top Israeli diplomat. He met with Gen.

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council.

"During the visit, which was made with the consent of the US, the parties finalized the text of the agreement. The signing ceremony is expected to take place after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government," the Israeli foreign ministry said.

Israel and Sudan agreed in 2021 to normalize diplomatic ties but their relationship was never formalized. In return, the United States said it would remove Sudan from its list of state-sponsors of terrorism.

