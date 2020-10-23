UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, Sudan Reach Preliminary Agreement To Normalize Relations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:00 PM

Israel, Sudan Reach Preliminary Agreement to Normalize Relations - Reports

Israel and Sudan reached a preliminary agreement on the gradual normalization of relations during talks in Khartoum, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Friday, citing a high-ranking Sudanese official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Israel and Sudan reached a preliminary agreement on the gradual normalization of relations during talks in Khartoum, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Friday, citing a high-ranking Sudanese official.

On Wednesday, an Israeli-US delegation held talks with the Sudanese authorities on the normalization of diplomatic ties during a rare visit to Khartoum. According to the media outlet, the meetings were held in the presence of chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

"A meeting with a senior US-Israeli delegation held in Khartoum on Wednesday led to an initial agreement on the gradual normalization of relations with Israel ... The conferees discussed removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, allow Khartoum access to international aid, release Sudan's frozen funds in the US and establish full relations with Israel," the source told the newspaper.

According to the publication, the sides are currently working on completing formalities to determine the date, place and way of announcing the agreement, as well as organizing quadruple telephone conversations between US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, al-Burhan and Hamdok to agree on the final version of the statement, the details of which Trump will announce in the coming days.

On Monday, Trump declared that the United States would take Sudan off its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after Khartoum paid $335 million to US terrorism victims and their families. Reports have also circulated on the internet suggesting that Trump's announcement came as part of his administration ongoing policy to normalize Israeli ties with the Arab countries, including Sudan.

In late September, Khartoum and Washington reportedly reached a deal that the former would sign a peace treaty with Israel in exchange for being excluded from the US blacklist. The African nation was blacklisted in 1993 for sheltering Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when the Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader was involved in attacks on targets in the United States.

Sudan refused to recognize the State of Israel during the 1967 Khartoum Conference and both countries have had little to no diplomatic relations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Internet Exchange Israel Osama Bin Laden Russia Washington Visit Trump Khartoum United States Sudan September Media From Agreement Million Arab

Recent Stories

Pharmaceuticals has huge export potential: LCCI

2 minutes ago

France Unlikely to Expel Suspected Terrorists Amid ..

2 minutes ago

ATC extends interim bail of Capt Safdar, others i ..

2 minutes ago

IGP Punjab seeks report on teenager's death by pol ..

5 minutes ago

PTI MPA condemns Indian atrocities in Kashmir

5 minutes ago

Balochistan people stand with Kashmiris till achie ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.