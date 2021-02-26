UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Suspends COVID-19 Vaccine Exports As Prosecutor Seeks Explanation - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Israel Suspends COVID-19 Vaccine Exports as Prosecutor Seeks Explanation - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Israel has suspended deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to a number of foreign nations after the country's attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, demanded an explanation on these exports, Channel 12 reported.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu's office said that some countries asked Israel for assistance in providing them with COVID-19 vaccines. The authorities gave a limited quantity of doses to the Palestinian Authority and a few other countries. Along with that, Palestine's health ministry said last week that Israel agreed to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinian workers against the infection.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also requested that the initiative to transport vaccines abroad be discussed at a cabinet meeting, the broadcaster said. According to Gantz, deliveries of the vaccine to other states had not been talked about throughout previous government sessions.

According to the justice ministry, cited by the Israeli media, the authorities are currently examining whether such a move was under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's authority. Mandelblit said that he received a number of requests to review the prime minister's decision, and one of those reportedly came from National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Among the countries that received vaccine donations from Israel were Honduras and Guatemala, national media reported, citing sources. According to them, the Czech Republic, which on Tuesday authorized the opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, will also receive doses of the vaccine.

Israel started the mass immunization of its population on December 20. To date, over 4.5 million people ” roughly half the population ” have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and more than 3.14 million both doses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Israel Palestine Guatemala Jerusalem Czech Republic Honduras December Media From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

18 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.