Israel Suspends Flights to China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Israel suspended flights to China, and Israeli citizens returning from China had been urged to undergo 14-day quarantine, Eyal Bason, the Israeli Health Ministry's spokesman, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Israel banned planes flying from China from landing in Israel.

Citizens returning from China are asked to remain in quarantine for two weeks," Bason said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli airline EL AI announced the cancellation of all flights to China fro a period of two months due to the treat of coronavirus.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 18 countries. The epidemic has already left 171 people dead in China as well as over 8,000 more infected.