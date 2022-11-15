Israel swears in new parliament as Netanyahu readies govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Israel swore in a new parliament on Tuesday hours after a deadly attack, as veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu advances talks on forming what could be the country's most right-wing government ever.

Of the 120 lawmakers elected on November 1, 64 have endorsed Netanyahu to lead the next government, clearing the way for his promised comeback after just 14 months in opposition.

The majority secured by Netanyahu's Likud and its allies -- two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and the rising far-right Religious Zionism alliance -- was expected to usher in a stable government, ending an unprecedented period of political gridlock that saw five elections in less than four years.

Despite broad ideological alignment among the pro-Netanyahu parties, coalition talks may take time with Religious Zionism's controversial leaders -- Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir -- demanding key ministerial roles which Netanyahu may be hesitant to award.

- US concerns - Smotrich was transport minister in a previous Netanyahu government but, following Religious Zionism's strong election showing, is now demanding finance or defence.

According to Israeli media, US President Joe Biden's administration has urged Netanyahu to name defence and security ministers that Washington can work with -- widely interpreted as a warning not to appoint Ben-Gvir or Smotrich.