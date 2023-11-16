Open Menu

Israel Takes Gaza Port, Battles Hamas Fighters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Israel takes Gaza port, battles Hamas fighters

Israeli troops on Thursday advanced their campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza, fighting gun battles and taking control of a key port a day after a raid on the territory's main hospital

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Israeli troops on Thursday advanced their campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza, fighting gun battles and taking control of a key port a day after a raid on the territory's main hospital.

The ground campaign has taken aim at key sites like Gaza government buildings and infrastructure, but also the Al-Shifa hospital that Israel says sits atop a Hamas command centre -- a charge the group denies.

Bombardment thundered and gunfire rattled in besieged Gaza, AFP live video showed, while Israel's ambassador the United Nations branded as "meaningless" a UN Security Council resolution calling for "extended" pauses in fighting.

The Israeli army said Thursday its troops had taken "operational control" of the port at Gaza City in the territory's north, showing at least a dozen tanks and groups of soldiers massed on the coast near Gaza City.

Israel has concentrated its heavy bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza City, announcing this week the seizure of the parliament building, government offices and Hamas police headquarters.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the attacks of October 7, which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli military says 51 of its troops have been killed in Gaza since fighting began.

But with the Hamas-run health ministry saying the death toll from the offensive has now topped 11,500, including thousands of children, calls for a truce are mounting.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, on an Israel visit Thursday, called for the hostages to be immediately freed, but also urged Israel "not to be consumed by rage" in its battle with Hamas.

Both Israel and its top ally the United States say Hamas has built tunnels below the Al-Shifa complex, which has become a focal point in the war.

The Palestinian group and directors at the hospital have denied the charge, and Hamas also rejected reports of weapons being at the site.

Related Topics

Resolution Army Police United Nations Israel Parliament Gaza Visit United States SITE October From Government Top

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Incursion into Gaza City Al- ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Incursion into Gaza City Al-Shifa Hospital and Continued I ..

9 minutes ago
 Unleash the Beats: realme Teases its C Series with ..

Unleash the Beats: realme Teases its C Series with a 'Champion is Back' Rap Anth ..

14 minutes ago
 DC's directed to ensure relief to masses in Hydera ..

DC's directed to ensure relief to masses in Hyderabad Division

9 minutes ago
 UNHCR-PPAF collaborate to empower Afghan refugee f ..

UNHCR-PPAF collaborate to empower Afghan refugee families with sustainable livel ..

9 minutes ago
 US Ambassador meets Commissioner, praises Multani ..

US Ambassador meets Commissioner, praises Multani culture

9 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Champio ..

All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship from Nov 17

35 minutes ago
Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sec ..

Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sector

44 minutes ago
 Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

1 hour ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

41 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

41 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World