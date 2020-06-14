Israel Takes 'Practical Steps' to Build Settlement on Golan Heights - Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Israel has started to take "practical steps" to build Trump Heights settlement on the Golan Heights, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Last June, Netanyahu decided to build a settlement on the Golan Heights and name it after US President Donald Trump, who recognized this territory as part of Israel despite Syria's claims.

"Today, Israel is starting to make practical steps to create Trump Heights settlement on the Golan Heights, the Israeli sovereignty over which was recognized by president Trump," Netanyahu said at a government session.

Israel and Syria share borders along the disputed Golan Heights. The area has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized it during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel adopted a law in 1981 that annexed the territory, though it was rejected by the United Nations.