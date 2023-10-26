Israel tank raid into Gaza comes ahead of 'next stage'

(@FahadShabbir)

Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in a "targeted raid" overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing from the Hamas-ruled territory, the army said Thursday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in a "targeted raid" overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing from the Hamas-ruled territory, the army said Thursday.

Black smoke billowed into the sky after a blast in the grainy night-vision footage the military released hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared preparations for a ground war were under way.

On the 20th day of Israel's deadliest Gaza war yet, launched in retaliation for October 7 Hamas attacks, the army said its forces had hit "numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts".

The operation in northern Gaza came in "preparation for the next stages of combat", it said.

The black-and-white video showed a column of armoured vehicles moving near Gaza's border fence. Other footage appeared to show an air strike and buildings being struck with munitions, sending debris flying.