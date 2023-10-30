Open Menu

Israel Tanks Enter Gaza City Fringes As Army Ramps Up Assault

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Israel tanks enter Gaza City fringes as army ramps up assault

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Israeli tanks advanced into the fringes of Gaza City on Monday, witnesses said, as it ramped up its war on Hamas.

"We have hit more than 600 targets in the past 24 hours," a military spokesperson told AFP, up from 450 the previous day, with Hamas also reporting "heavy fighting" in northern Gaza.

Tanks entered the Zaytun district on the southern fringes of Gaza City, cutting a key road from the north to the south of the war-torn Palestinian territory, witnesses told AFP on Monday.

"They have cut the Salahedin Road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it," said one resident who did not give his name.

