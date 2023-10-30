Israel tanks enter Gaza City fringes as army ramps up assault

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Israeli tanks advanced into the fringes of Gaza City Monday, witnesses said, as it ramped up its war on Hamas, claiming it killed dozens of militants in hundreds of strikes.

"We have hit more than 600 targets in the past 24 hours," a military spokesperson told AFP, up from 450 the previous day, with Hamas also reporting "heavy fighting" in northern Gaza.

"Dozens" of tanks entered Zaytun district on the southern fringes of Gaza City, cutting a key road from the north to the south of the war-torn Palestinian territory, witnesses told AFP.

"They have cut the Salahedin road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it," said one resident who didn't give his name, but added they were present on two sections of the road.

AFP's Gaza journalists are not inside Gaza City, following Israeli warnings that the territory's northern areas must be considered a war zone.

Located on Gaza City's southern edge, Zaytun -- which normally has a population of over 130,000 -- is the city's largest district, but the area where the tanks were spotted is relatively sparsely populated.

Dozens of buildings west of the Salahedin road have already been demolished by Israeli strikes in recent days.

Israeli strikes have also razed at least 10 high-rise buildings in Tal al-Hawwa, a district in the city's southwest, and damaged a Turkish-funded cancer treatment hospital in the same area, its director Sobhi Skeik told AFP.

- Increased strikes -

Israel has on several occasions warned the 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to head south to avoid its military strikes.

Although huge numbers have left in recent weeks, tens of thousands more are believed to be still in the zone.

Since Friday, Israeli forces have stepped up their ground offensive as part of the military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks that officials say killed 1,400 people, with another 239 people taken hostage.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and more than half of them children, have since been killed in Israeli air and ground strikes.