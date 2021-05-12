Israel Targeted By Planned Hamas 'Terrorist' Attack - Foreign Ministry
Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:46 PM
Israel is targeted by a planned "terrorist" attack carried out by the Palestinian Hamas movement, Lior Haiat, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday
"Israel is under a terrorist attack. It is coordinated and planned by the terrorist group Hamas. It targets millions of civilians in Israel," Haiat said during a briefing.