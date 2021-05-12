Israel Targeted By Planned Hamas 'Terrorist' Attack - Foreign Ministry

Israel is targeted by a planned "terrorist" attack carried out by the Palestinian Hamas movement, Lior Haiat, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Israel is targeted by a planned "terrorist" attack carried out by the Palestinian Hamas movement, Lior Haiat, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"Israel is under a terrorist attack. It is coordinated and planned by the terrorist group Hamas. It targets millions of civilians in Israel," Haiat said during a briefing.