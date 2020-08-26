Israel Targets Hamas Infrastructure in Response to Explosive Balloons From Gaza - IDF

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had targeted Palestinian radical movement Hamas' infrastructure in the Gaza Strip in response to explosive balloons launched from Gaza.

"Over the last few weeks, terrorists in Gaza have launched hundreds of explosive balloons into Israel.

In response, our aircraft just targeted Hamas underground infrastructure in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.

"We will act against any terror activity aimed at Israeli civilians," it said.

Throughout August, explosives-laden balloons have been launched from Gaza across the border to Israel. The IDF has been responding by targeting Hamas' military infrastructure.