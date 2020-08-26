UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Targets Hamas Infrastructure In Response To Explosive Balloons From Gaza - IDF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Israel Targets Hamas Infrastructure in Response to Explosive Balloons From Gaza - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had targeted Palestinian radical movement Hamas' infrastructure in the Gaza Strip in response to explosive balloons launched from Gaza.

"Over the last few weeks, terrorists in Gaza have launched hundreds of explosive balloons into Israel.

In response, our aircraft just targeted Hamas underground infrastructure in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.

"We will act against any terror activity aimed at Israeli civilians," it said.

Throughout August, explosives-laden balloons have been launched from Gaza across the border to Israel. The IDF has been responding by targeting Hamas' military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Gaza August Border From

Recent Stories

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

7 hours ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

7 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

7 hours ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

8 hours ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.