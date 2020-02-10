Israel Targets Hamas Posts in Response for Rocket Launch From Gaza Strip - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday targeted several posts of the Hamas movement in retaliation for a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, rocket sirens were reported to have sounded in the town of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip.

"In response to the rocket launched from #Gaza into #Israel earlier tonight, we just targeted a number of Hamas military posts in Gaza. We hold #Hamas responsible for all acts of terror emanating from Gaza," the IDF tweeted.

The previous rocket attack against Israel took place on Saturday, followed by IDF tanks targeting two Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip.