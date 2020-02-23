UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Tells Travelers Returning From Japan, South Korea To Self-Quarantine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Israel Tells Travelers Returning From Japan, South Korea to Self-Quarantine

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Israeli nationals coming back from South Korea and Japan are asked to stay at home for two weeks as a precaution against the new strain of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

"Anyone coming to Israel from South Korea and Japan will be ordered to self-quarantine. The same goes for people coming from Thailand, Hong Kong and Macao," a spokesman for the ministry told reporters.

Israel has banned foreigners from entering if they have been to China or other Asian countries identified as virus hotbeds in the past two weeks. Israelis are expected to stay at home for 14 days or face criminal charges.

The Jewish state reported its first case of infection on Friday in a woman who contracted the virus on board a cruise ship docked in Japan. Authorities are also working to identify contacts of nine South Korean tourists who tested positive after coming home from an Israel tour.

Related Topics

Thailand Israel China Hong Kong Same Japan South Korea North Korea Criminals Women Jew From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of the ..

17 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Mianwali on Su ..

30 minutes ago

SUP president for thorough investigation into part ..

30 minutes ago

Israel Tells Travelers Returning From Japan, South ..

30 minutes ago

More Than 40 Suspected Gas Attackers Killed in Zam ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.