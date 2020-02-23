Israel Tells Travelers Returning From Japan, South Korea to Self-Quarantine

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Israeli nationals coming back from South Korea and Japan are asked to stay at home for two weeks as a precaution against the new strain of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

"Anyone coming to Israel from South Korea and Japan will be ordered to self-quarantine. The same goes for people coming from Thailand, Hong Kong and Macao," a spokesman for the ministry told reporters.

Israel has banned foreigners from entering if they have been to China or other Asian countries identified as virus hotbeds in the past two weeks. Israelis are expected to stay at home for 14 days or face criminal charges.

The Jewish state reported its first case of infection on Friday in a woman who contracted the virus on board a cruise ship docked in Japan. Authorities are also working to identify contacts of nine South Korean tourists who tested positive after coming home from an Israel tour.