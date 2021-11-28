UrduPoint.com

Israel Temporarily Closes Borders To Prevent Spread Of Omicron Strain - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:10 AM

Israel Temporarily Closes Borders to Prevent Spread of Omicron Strain - Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Israel is banning the entry of foreigners for two weeks in order to prevent the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett informs.

The decision to close the borders for 14 days was made at a corona cabinet meeting on Saturday night, according to the prime minister's office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates ..

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

3 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

3 hours ago
 Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity ..

Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

3 hours ago
 Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relati ..

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

3 hours ago
 President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bil ..

President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bilateral ties, regional situatio ..

3 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.