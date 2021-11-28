Israel Temporarily Closes Borders To Prevent Spread Of Omicron Strain - Prime Minister
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:10 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Israel is banning the entry of foreigners for two weeks in order to prevent the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett informs.
The decision to close the borders for 14 days was made at a corona cabinet meeting on Saturday night, according to the prime minister's office.