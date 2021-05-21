UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Temporarily Resumes Transit Of Goods To Gaza Strip - Palestinian Coordinator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 06:33 PM

Israel Temporarily Resumes Transit of Goods to Gaza Strip - Palestinian Coordinator

Israel has permitted the flow of goods to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint for several hours, Raed Fattouh, the head of a Palestinian agency coordinating Gaza imports, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Israel has permitted the flow of goods to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint for several hours, Raed Fattouh, the head of a Palestinian agency coordinating Gaza imports, told Sputnik.

Israel blocked Kerem Shalom, the only checkpoint for imports to the Gaza Strip from its territory, amid the armed hostilities with Hamas. This included an averted supply of fuel to a Gaza power station as the Palestinian enclave was suffering severe electricity supplies, as well as of UN humanitarian aid.

"The Israeli authorities today [Friday] opened the Kerem Shalom checkpoint with the Gaza Strip for several hours for importing goods into the Palestinian enclave, which were kept in storage facilities before the escalation of the conflict," Fattouh said.

Clashes between Palestinians and the Israel's police in East Jerusalem in early May spiraled into the worst violence in years between their armed forces. Thousands of rockets were exchanged between Israel and Palestine's Hamas movement, controlling the Gaza Strip, before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was concluded on Thursday night.

The 1.5-week armed hostilities killed 243 people in the Gaza Strip and 12 people in Israel.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Electricity Israel Palestine Gaza Jerusalem May From

Recent Stories

Pakistan sixth in the list of countries attracting ..

16 minutes ago

Roscosmos Urges US to Lift Space-Linked Sanctions ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Figure Medvedchuk's Supporter ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan starts local production of anti-Covid vac ..

59 minutes ago

BCCI  starts deliberations over rescheduling rema ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif submit NA passed resolution in UN O ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.