Israel Tests Rocket Propulsion System For 2nd Time In 2 Months - Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:08 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Israel has successfully tested a rocket propulsion system for the second time in as many months, the country's Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Friday, adding that the test took place at a military base in central Israel.
"The test was conducted at a military base in central Israel," the ministry said.
The military noted that the test was scheduled in advance and was carried out as planned.
Israeli previously test a rocket propulsion system last December with Iran claiming it was a test of a nuclear weapon aimed at Tehran.