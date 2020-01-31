Israel Tests Rocket Propulsion System for 2nd Time in 2 Months - Defense Ministry

Israel has successfully tested a rocket propulsion system for the second time in as many months, the country's Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Friday, adding that the test took place at a military base in central Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Israel has successfully tested a rocket propulsion system for the second time in as many months, the country's Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Friday, adding that the test took place at a military base in central Israel.

"The test was conducted at a military base in central Israel," the ministry said.

The military noted that the test was scheduled in advance and was carried out as planned.

Israeli previously test a rocket propulsion system last December with Iran claiming it was a test of a nuclear weapon aimed at Tehran.