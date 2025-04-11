Israel threatening viability of Palestinians in Gaza: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The United Nations warned on Friday that the cumulative impact of Israel's actions in Gaza threatened "the future viability of Palestinians as a group" in the war-torn territory.

UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani highlighted "the death, the destruction, the displacement, the denial of access to basic necessities within Gaza and the repeated suggestion that Gazans should leave the territory entirely".

Taken together, those factors "raise real concerns as to the future viability of Palestinians as a group in Gaza", she told reporters in Geneva.

The "cumulative effect of what is happening in Gaza today... takes our concerns to a new level", she said.

Shamdasani in particular pointed to the dire impact Israel's ongoing airstrikes were having on civilians, lamenting that "a large percentage of fatalities are children and women".

She told reporters that Israel had launched around 224 strikes on residential buildings and tents housing displaced people between March 18 and April 9.

"In some 36 strikes about which the UN Human Rights Office corroborated information, the fatalities recorded so far were only women and children," she said.

Shamdasani cited an April 6 strike on a residential building in Deir el-Balah belonging to the Abu Issa family, which reportedly killed one girl, four women and a four-year-old boy.