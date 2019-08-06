UrduPoint.com
Israel Thwarts Hamas Attack - Netanyahu

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:17 PM

Israel's police and security forces have foiled an attack on its soil plotted by the Hamas militant group, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Israel's police and security forces have foiled an attack on its soil plotted by the Hamas militant group, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

"I commend the ISA [Israel Security Authority], IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and Israel Police forces for the operational-intelligence effort that led to the thwarting of a terrorist attack that Hamas planned to carry out on our territory," he was quoted as saying on Twitter.

Israel has blamed Hamas, which controls the Palestinian exclave of Gaza Strip, of inciting violence on their common border and digging tunnels into the country to attack Jewish residents.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

