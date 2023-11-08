Open Menu

Israel Tightens 'stranglehold' Around Gaza City

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Israel said it was tightening the "stranglehold" around Hamas in Gaza City as the military operation on Wednesday aimed at smashing the Palestinian gathered pace despite ceasefire calls.

Smoke billowed above the densely-populated coastal territory as fighting raged over a month after the Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 in Israel, sparking the deadliest ever war in Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the Israeli military campaign has killed more than 10,300 people, many of them children.

Israel has set an aim of destroying Hamas and said its ground forces were advancing in pursuit of the militants who have a deep network of tunnels and underground bases.

"(Israeli troops) are tightening the stranglehold around the city of Gaza," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said late Tuesday.

People waving white flags have been fleeing the fighting, while the steadily mounting toll has meant vehicles from donkey-drawn carts to bulldozers have been pressed into transporting the dead.

International concern over the fate of Gaza's civilians, most of whom cannot flee the sealed off territory, has prompted calls for a ceasefire.

