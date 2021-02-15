UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel To Allow 2,000 Air Travelers To Enter Every Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

Israel to Allow 2,000 Air Travelers to Enter Every Day

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Israel's coronavirus cabinet has allowed up to 2,000 foreign air travelers to enter the country every day, the prime minister's office and the health ministry said Sunday.

"The ministerial cabinet has endorsed the transport minister's plan for inbound and outgoing flights ...

Up to 2,000 people will be able to fly into Israel every day," a statement read.

The defense ministry has been tasked with contracting hotels where arrivals will be quarantined.

Israel largely closed Ben Gurion Airport, the Jewish state's main gateway, on January 25 in an effort to prevent mutant coronavirus strains from entering.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel January Sunday Jew From Cabinet Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

3 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

4 hours ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.