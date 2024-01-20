Israel To Allow Flour Shipments For Gaza Through Key Port: US
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Israel will let shipments of flour for Palestinians through the Israeli port of Ashdod, north of Gaza, the White House said Friday after President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke.
The move comes days after the UN called on Israel to allow access to the port for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid for Gaza, besieged since the October 7.
"The president welcomed the decision from the Government of Israel to permit the shipment of flour for the Palestinian people directly through Ashdod port," the White House said in a readout of their call.
US teams would "separately work on options for more direct maritime delivery of assistance into Gaza," it added.
Three UN agencies -- the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) -- pushed for the opening of Ashdod in a joint statement on Monday.
The use of Ashdod, located some 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the Gaza border, is "critically needed by aid agencies," they said, while calling for a "fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza."
The Israel-Palestinians war has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe for Gaza's 2.4 million people, who are struggling to get food, water, fuel and medical care.
Opening the Ashdod port would reduce the time it takes to transport food to Gazans from the north, WFP's regional director for the middle East, Corinne Fleischer, told AFP earlier this month.
In December, Israel approved the temporary delivery of aid into Gaza via its southern Kerem Shalom border crossing, opening a new route for supplies after weeks of pressure.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
More Stories From World
-
Biden says Palestinian state still possible after Netanyahu call2 minutes ago
-
Occupied Kashmir ski industry melts as temperatures rise31 minutes ago
-
Europe to step up ammunition production amid Ukraine warnings41 minutes ago
-
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter over 'Rust' film death41 minutes ago
-
13 dead in China school fire: state media1 hour ago
-
Defending champions Senegal beat Cameroon to book last-16 place8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Super Cup result8 hours ago
-
Iraq stun Japan to reach Asian Cup last 16, Iran join them8 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup results and tables9 hours ago
-
Boeing 747 cargo plane makes emergency landing in Miami9 hours ago
-
Tata Steel axes UK jobs as industry forges 'greener' future9 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations table10 hours ago