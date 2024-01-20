Open Menu

Israel To Allow Flour Shipments For Gaza Through Key Port: US

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Israel to allow flour shipments for Gaza through key port: US

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Israel will let shipments of flour for Palestinians through the Israeli port of Ashdod, north of Gaza, the White House said Friday after President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke.

The move comes days after the UN called on Israel to allow access to the port for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid for Gaza, besieged since the October 7.

"The president welcomed the decision from the Government of Israel to permit the shipment of flour for the Palestinian people directly through Ashdod port," the White House said in a readout of their call.

US teams would "separately work on options for more direct maritime delivery of assistance into Gaza," it added.

Three UN agencies -- the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) -- pushed for the opening of Ashdod in a joint statement on Monday.

The use of Ashdod, located some 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the Gaza border, is "critically needed by aid agencies," they said, while calling for a "fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza."

The Israel-Palestinians war has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe for Gaza's 2.4 million people, who are struggling to get food, water, fuel and medical care.

Opening the Ashdod port would reduce the time it takes to transport food to Gazans from the north, WFP's regional director for the middle East, Corinne Fleischer, told AFP earlier this month.

In December, Israel approved the temporary delivery of aid into Gaza via its southern Kerem Shalom border crossing, opening a new route for supplies after weeks of pressure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Water White House Gaza Middle East October December Border From Government Million Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

15 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

16 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

16 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

17 hours ago
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

18 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

18 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

18 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

19 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

19 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

19 hours ago

More Stories From World