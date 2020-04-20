Israel fully understands Russia's postponement of the Victory Parade from its official date of May 9 and commits to attending the military parade at the highest level when it is held at a later date, Israel's Charges d'Affaires in Russia Eli Belotserkovsky told Sputnik on Monday

"We fully understand the decision of the Russian government to postpone the dates of the parade in this situation. When a new date will be set, I'm sure that Israel will be represented at the highest level," the diplomat said.

The diplomat said that the coronavirus pandemic has also cast doubt on the Victory Day celebrations in Israel, which is similarly observed on May 9.

"This is a very important day for us, we honor the veterans, their families, and pay tribute to the heroes and victims of the war. Unfortunately, given the situation with coronavirus in Israel and most countries, there is no clarity regarding the festivities," Belotsekovsky told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week ordered the postponement of the annual military parade in central Moscow and the Immortal Regiment rally, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow. A new date for the festivities has yet to be announced.