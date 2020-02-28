UrduPoint.com
Israel To Build 1,800 Extra Housing Units In Occupied West Bank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:13 PM

Israel to Build 1,800 Extra Housing Units in Occupied West Bank

An Israeli Defense Forces' planning authority on Thursday advanced the construction of 1,800 new housing units in the West Bank, the Defense Ministry said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) An Israeli Defense Forces' planning authority on Thursday advanced the construction of 1,800 new housing units in the West Bank, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria has approved around 1,800 units as proposed by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett," the statement read.

Bennett, a member of the New Right party, said he would not "give even an inch of land to the Arabs.

Israelis prepare to go to the parliamentary polls on Monday for the third time in less than a year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads the Likud party, has promised to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank if reelected. The settlements are deemed illegal under international laws.

