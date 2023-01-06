Israel to Build Wall Along Gaza Border Highway - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Israel's new administration will build a tall wall along part of a highway on the border with the Gaza Strip by next summer to shield Israelis from rocket strikes, media reported Thursday.

The kibbutz, Yad Mordechai, stands only a couple of miles from the main crossing point into the Palestinian exclave, from which the Islamist group Hamas has been firing anti-tank rockets into southern Israel.

The far-right government hopes that a 2.9-mile-long wall running along Route 34 and some parts of Route 232, between Yad Mordechai and the city of Sderot, will obscure potential targets, the Times of Israel reported, citing the military.