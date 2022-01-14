- Home
Israel to Consider Sputnik Light Certificates as Proof of Booster Dose - Russian Embassy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 06:26 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The procedure for entry into Israel of foreigners vaccinated with Sputnik V has been clarified, and authorities will take into consideration certificates of the Sputnik Light vaccination issued in Russia as a booster dose, the Russian embassy in Israel said on Friday.
The period of mandatory self-isolation for tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V ends upon receipt of a positive result of the serological test and a negative PCR test at the airport of arrival, and cannot exceed 24 hours, the embassy added.