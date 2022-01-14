UrduPoint.com

Israel To Consider Sputnik Light Certificates As Proof Of Booster Dose - Russian Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Israel to Consider Sputnik Light Certificates as Proof of Booster Dose - Russian Embassy

The procedure for entry into Israel of foreigners vaccinated with Sputnik V has been clarified, and authorities will take into consideration certificates of the Sputnik Light vaccination issued in Russia as a booster dose, the Russian embassy in Israel said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The procedure for entry into Israel of foreigners vaccinated with Sputnik V has been clarified, and authorities will take into consideration certificates of the Sputnik Light vaccination issued in Russia as a booster dose, the Russian embassy in Israel said on Friday.

The period of mandatory self-isolation for tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V ends upon receipt of a positive result of the serological test and a negative PCR test at the airport of arrival, and cannot exceed 24 hours, the embassy added.

Related Topics

Israel Russia Airport

Recent Stories

CM Punjab pays surprise visit to Sialkot

CM Punjab pays surprise visit to Sialkot

1 second ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs850 to Rs124,750 per tola ..

Gold prices decline by Rs850 to Rs124,750 per tola 14 Jan 2022

3 seconds ago
 Newborns to be vaccinated at BVH against TB, Polio ..

Newborns to be vaccinated at BVH against TB, Polio, Hepatitis-B

4 seconds ago
 PEC holds conference on latest trends of conductin ..

PEC holds conference on latest trends of conducting exams

6 seconds ago
 Annual 'Mela' attracts crowd on 2nd Day

Annual 'Mela' attracts crowd on 2nd Day

3 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ayub Afridi directs to provide better ser ..

Muhammad Ayub Afridi directs to provide better services at airports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.