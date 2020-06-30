Israel will continue to counteract Tehran's military entrenchment in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Israel will continue to counteract Tehran's military entrenchment in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in Jerusalem.

"We are absolutely resolved to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in our immediate vicinity [in Syria]. We take repeated and forceful military action against Iran and its proxies in Syria and elsewhere, as necessary ... Israel will continue to take these actions, necessary to prevent you [Iran] from creating another terror and military front against Israel in Syria," Netanyahu told reporters, as broadcast by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The minister also accused Iran of of sponsoring terrorism in the middle East and continuing to carry out secret nuclear research, as well as supported the policy of pressure on the Islamic republic pursued by the United States.

"It [Iran] deliberately deceived the international community, it lies all the time ... it continues its secret program to develop nuclear weapons, it continues its secret program to ... develop the means to deliver the nuclear weapons," Netanyahu added.

Tehran has long been supporting militant movements, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine, that oppose Israel, which on its part has been seeking to undermine Iran's position in the region by, among other things, promoting sanctions.

In Syria, Israel frequently conducts airstrikes under the pretext of countering Iran's military presence there. The Jewish state usually asserts that its strikes come in response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria.