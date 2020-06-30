UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel To Continue Counteracting Iran's Presence In Syria - Netanyahu

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Israel to Continue Counteracting Iran's Presence in Syria - Netanyahu

Israel will continue to counteract Tehran's military entrenchment in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Israel will continue to counteract Tehran's military entrenchment in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in Jerusalem.

"We are absolutely resolved to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in our immediate vicinity [in Syria]. We take repeated and forceful military action against Iran and its proxies in Syria and elsewhere, as necessary ... Israel will continue to take these actions, necessary to prevent you [Iran] from creating another terror and military front against Israel in Syria," Netanyahu told reporters, as broadcast by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The minister also accused Iran of of sponsoring terrorism in the middle East and continuing to carry out secret nuclear research, as well as supported the policy of pressure on the Islamic republic pursued by the United States.

"It [Iran] deliberately deceived the international community, it lies all the time ... it continues its secret program to develop nuclear weapons, it continues its secret program to ... develop the means to deliver the nuclear weapons," Netanyahu added.

Tehran has long been supporting militant movements, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine, that oppose Israel, which on its part has been seeking to undermine Iran's position in the region by, among other things, promoting sanctions.

In Syria, Israel frequently conducts airstrikes under the pretext of countering Iran's military presence there. The Jewish state usually asserts that its strikes come in response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Israel Palestine Iran Nuclear Tehran Jerusalem United States Lebanon Middle East Jew Post All From

Recent Stories

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

22 minutes ago

US Senators Trying to Prevent Trump From Withdrawi ..

1 minute ago

Taiwanese President Disappointed by Beijing's Appr ..

1 minute ago

Gold price increases Rs100 to Rs104,500 per tola ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to start onl ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.