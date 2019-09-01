TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Israel is ready to defend its nationals everywhere, the country's president, Reuven Rivlin, said Sunday commenting on the Lebanon-Israeli border standoff.

Earlier in the day, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel in an anti-Hezbollah operation, triggering forest fires. In response, several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon to target facilities in northern Israel, which in its turn fired some 100 projectiles on Lebanon's southern settlements.

"All those who seek to harm us should know that we are ready and willing to defend Israel's citizens wherever they are, without hesitation.

We are prepared and do not want to show just how well-prepared we are. The border can only be quiet on both of its sides," Rivlin said on Twitter.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have declared the incident on the Israel-Lebanon border to be over on tactical level, but said that the strategic confrontation was still ongoing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet commented on the situation. According to local media, he is currently conducting phone consultations with the heads of law enforcement agencies.