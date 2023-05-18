UrduPoint.com

Israel To Deliver Precision Missile Systems Worth $305Mln To Netherlands - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Israeli and Dutch defense ministries have signed their first ever contract on the supply of Israeli-made precision rocket-artillery systems PULS worth $302 million, the Israeli defense department said on Thursday.

"The Israeli & Dutch Ministries of Defense sign first ever GTG defense exports agreement valued at $305 million to supply Elbit-made PULS Rocket Artillery Systems," the ministry wrote on social media.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems weapons manufacturer will deliver 20 PULS systems installed on the COMMIT truck platform, as well as ammunition and  personnel training, the ministry said.

The contract was signed by representatives of both defense departments on Wednesday in the Netherlands.

Yair Kulas, a representative of the Israeli defense ministry for intentional cooperation, described the deal as a milestone for the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The PULS system is a fully adjusted missile launching complex that can be installed on various types of vehicles with a range of 300 kilometers (about 190 miles).

