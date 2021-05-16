Israel to Destroy 'Infrastructure of Terror' in Gaza by All Means Necessary - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The Israeli air force is ready to continue the operation in the Gaza Strip until it entirely destroys the "infrastructure of terror," Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said on Sunday.

"This is a war on terror. The shelling from Gaza continues all the time, more than 2,000 rockets were fired, attacks are going on all the time in almost all southern areas of Israel, up to Tel Aviv. And this is life: every time you have to hide in a bomb shelter, then go out and continue with your day. But we should not get used to it," Ben Zvi said at a solidarity rally organized by the Russian Jewish Congress.

The ambassador stressed that if the operation ends before "the entire infrastructure of terror is destroyed," the attacks will resume in the future.

"We cannot afford to do this again, to allow keeping our country hostage, and we will do everything to eradicate it," he added.

The tensions on the border of Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip flared up on May 10. As of early Sunday, some 2,900 rockets had been launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip, with 1,150 of them intercepted. Earlier in the day, the Israeli Home Front Command updated the toll of casualties as standing at 10 people killed, about 50 seriously injured and hundreds of others having received injuries of varying severity.

Israel has retaliated by carrying out hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing 174 Palestinian civilians, including 47 children, and injuring over 1,000 others.