Israel to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Decrease in Incidence Rate

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Israel's coronavirus cabinet has approved the lifting of some quarantine restrictions starting November 1, as the COVID-19 incidence rate drops, the press service of the Israeli government said on Tuesday.

"At the first stage (from 1.11.2020), the work of some trade and service enterprises will be allowed, in particular, for the provision of medical and non-medical services, as well as the work of hairdressers, cosmetologists, driving instructors, personal trainers and other specialists in accordance with the list, which will be approved by the Ministry of Health," the statement said.

Also, education in Primary schools is due to be resumed. The classes will be divided into two groups that will not overlap with each other. Students will be required to wear masks.

According to health ministry data, Israel's incidence rate stood at 2.8 percent on Sunday, down from just over 15 percent amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Israel has confirmed more than 311,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 2,452.�