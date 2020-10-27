UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Due To Decrease In Incidence Rate

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:53 PM

Israel to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Decrease in Incidence Rate

Israel's coronavirus cabinet has approved the lifting of some quarantine restrictions starting November 1, as the COVID-19 incidence rate drops, the press service of the Israeli government said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Israel's coronavirus cabinet has approved the lifting of some quarantine restrictions starting November 1, as the COVID-19 incidence rate drops, the press service of the Israeli government said on Tuesday.

"At the first stage (from 1.11.2020), the work of some trade and service enterprises will be allowed, in particular, for the provision of medical and non-medical services, as well as the work of hairdressers, cosmetologists, driving instructors, personal trainers and other specialists in accordance with the list, which will be approved by the Ministry of Health," the statement said.

Also, education in Primary schools is due to be resumed. The classes will be divided into two groups that will not overlap with each other. Students will be required to wear masks.

According to health ministry data, Israel's incidence rate stood at 2.8 percent on Sunday, down from just over 15 percent amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Israel has confirmed more than 311,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 2,452.�

Related Topics

Israel Education November Sunday 2020 From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Humanitarian Hackathon to be launche ..

9 minutes ago

Lentil cultivation should be completed by Nov 15

43 seconds ago

Plantation best mean to cope with environmental de ..

44 seconds ago

Police arrest drug peddler, gutka recovered

46 seconds ago

Traders rally rejects Indian occupation of Kashmir ..

47 seconds ago

Beijing Ready to Cooperate With EAEU Member States ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.