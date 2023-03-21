UrduPoint.com

Israel To Ease Entry To Jerusalem For Palestinians During Holy Month - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Israel will allow Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip exclave into Jerusalem for the duration of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli media report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023)

Millions of Muslims around the world will begin a month of celebration around March 23. For many Palestinians, Ramadan presents the only opportunity to pray at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest Islamic sites.

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said in a statement seen by the Times of Israel that Palestinian women, children and men over 55 from the West Bank will be allowed to visit Al-Aqsa on Fridays, while some Gaza women above the age of 50 and men over 55 will be allowed to come from Sunday till Thursday.

Israel will also issue permits to West Bank Palestinians wishing to visit family members in Israel and to foreigners visiting Palestinians in the West Bank. The visits will be subject to security approval.

Israeli police expects hundreds of thousands of people to come to Jerusalem during the holy month, which ends on April 21. Police presence will be enhanced throughout the contested city, especially in the Old City and around the Temple Mount, where Al-Aqsa stands.

