Israel to Enter 3rd Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown on Sunday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's health ministry decided to put Israel into the third nationwide lockdown over COVID-19 starting from Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli media reported on Wednesday that National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Nachman Ash recommended shutting the country down again due to a spike in the coronavirus cases.

The fresh lockdown will start on Sunday at 5 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) and be in force for at least two weeks with the possibility of extension for an additional 14-day period in case if the disease rate has no significant decline, the newspaper reported on Thursday.

The closure was approved in a joint statement by Netanyahu and the Ministry of Health, according to which the government had agreed to the restrictions "in principle," but the full list of regulations is yet to be accepted by ministers.

The statement came after hours of talks between cabinet officials, with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreeing on the terms of limitations, along with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shai.

Israel has already been locked down twice throughout the year � in March and then again in September. Thanks to such measures, succeeded in curbing the infection rate, but morbidity raised greatly again after the lockdowns were phased out.

The standard package of lockdown restrictions in Israel includes a stay-at-home orders, strict restrictions on public gatherings indoors and outdoors, business closures, suspension of international air traffic and public transport operations under an abridged schedule.

Last week, the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Israel, with the government having a deal with the developers for eight million doses. In addition, Israel has concluded deals with other companies producing vaccine candidates, including US firm Moderna.

Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin have already got vaccinated against the coronavirus as the mass vaccination campaign in Israel kicked off on December 20.

To date, Israel has detected 385,022 COVID-19 cases, with 3,150 deaths and around 352,000 recoveries.