UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel To Expand Agricultural Cooperation With India In Rural Areas - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Israel to Expand Agricultural Cooperation With India in Rural Areas - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Israel is planning to boost agricultural cooperation with India by establishing so-called villages of excellence to complement the existing "centers of excellence" for specialized advanced farming, Deputy Chief of Israeli Mission to India Rony Yedidia-Clein told Sputnik in an interview.

As part of the bilateral Agricultural Cooperation Project, started in 2008, Israel and India have established an Indian-wide network of state-funded centers of excellence each of which specializes in a specific segment of agriculture and farming, such as vegetables, bee keeping, flowers, dairy and citrus fruit, among others.

"We have been working in India over the past several years on the Centers of Excellence and we are now planning to extend that into the Villages of Excellence.

The Centers of Excellence which we have in 28 different locations around the country in 20 different states in India ... work with Indian farmers and agronomists in order to develop better ways of growing agricultural produce, and now we will be expanding those into the villages around them," Yedidia-Clein said.

The diplomat, who only recently took office as Israel's deputy chief of mission in India, said the two countries also plan to expand cooperation around innovation and culture.

"Within the next few weeks, we will be signing another memorandum of understanding on the subject of cultural cooperation and innovation," Yedidia-Clein said.

Other target areas of bilateral cooperation, as elaborated by the diplomat, include education and business-to-business ties.

Related Topics

India Israel Education Agriculture

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

12 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

17 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

27 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.