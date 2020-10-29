Israel to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency Until January 3 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Israeli cabinet approved on Thursday extending the coronavirus state of emergency until January 3, 2021, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"The Cabinet approved today, in a conference call, .

.. extending the state of emergency due to the coronavirus by 60 days, from 5 November 2020 until 3 January 2021.The decision will take effect upon its approval by the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.