Israel To Extend COVID-19 State Of Emergency Until January 3 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Israel to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency Until January 3 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Israeli cabinet approved on Thursday extending the coronavirus state of emergency until January 3, 2021, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"The Cabinet approved today, in a conference call, .

.. extending the state of emergency due to the coronavirus by 60 days, from 5 November 2020 until 3 January 2021.The decision will take effect upon its approval by the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

