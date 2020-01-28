UrduPoint.com
Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan - Senior Administration Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:56 PM

Israel will get around 30 percent of the West Bank under the peace plan announced by the United States, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Israel will get around 30 percent of the West Bank under the peace plan announced by the United States, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"In terms of the allocation of territories in the West Bank, the majority of it will be allocated for the Palestinians, but a meaningful portion as well is allocated to the state of Israel - that would include the Jordan Valley and the Jewish settlements that have been put in place, that's roughly half of Area C, about 30 percent total of the West Bank, that will be allocated to Israel," the official said.

Area C is an administrative division of the West Bank where Israel has retained almost exclusive control through its occupation.

