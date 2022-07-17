UrduPoint.com

Israel To Give Swift, Decisive Responses To Missile Launches From Gaza - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Israel to Give Swift, Decisive Responses to Missile Launches From Gaza - Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Israel will respond in a swift and decisive manner if Hamas continues firing projectiles or incendiary balloons at the country, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

"On Friday night, four rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel. In response, the Israeli army in two stages struck targets in Gaza, where the enemy did not expect it. The government's policy in this sphere remains unchanged.

For every shot, for every incendiary balloon, we will respond swiftly and decisively, without hesitation," Lapid said before the start of the government session.

On Friday night, the Israeli fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the southern part of Gaza City, a Sputnik correspondent reported. No casualties have been reported so far. The strikes came as a retaliation for four rockets launched from Gaza, one of which was intercepted, while two others fell in open areas.

