Israel to Gradually Begin Lifting COVID-19 Quarantine Measures - Prime Minister Netanyahu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Israel will begin gradually lifting stringent social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 as electronics and home goods stores will be allowed to re-open, and citizens will be permitted to exercise outdoors, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

"Companies will be allowed to bring 30 percent of their workforce back to work ... Stores selling electronics, stationery, household goods, glasses, computer equipment, and books can re-open provided they are not located in malls," the prime minister said during a televised address.

Netanyahu also stated that citizens will be allowed to exercise outdoors in groups of no more than two people, providing they live in the same residence. He also stated that a ban on prayer in open spaces will be lifted, although the number of worshipers in one place should not exceed ten.

Additionally, the prime minister pledged to re-open special education schools and allow for kindergartens to operate with reduced class sizes.

Public transportation will also increase in frequency to allow citizens to travel to work, the prime minister said.

The measures proposed by Netanyahu will be discussed by the Israeli government on Sunday and could be phased in on the same day.

As of Saturday evening, the Israeli Health Ministry has confirmed 13,265 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 164 people. The ministry confirmed that the number of people receiving intensive care treatment has fallen significantly, as has the number of people on ventilators.