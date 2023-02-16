Israel to Help Ukraine Develop Missile Attack Warning System - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kiev on Thursday, during which he stated the intention of his country to help Ukraine develop a missile attack early warning system

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kiev on Thursday, during which he stated the intention of his country to help Ukraine develop a missile attack early warning system.

"Israel, as stated in the past, stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," Cohen was quoted by The Times of Israel as saying.

He added that Israel would "assist Ukraine with developing a smart early warning system."

The top Ukrainian diplomat acknowledged the gesture.

"Israel knows perfectly about our list of security and defense needs," Kuleba he said after the meeting.

At the end of the talks, Cohen said that Israel would provide Ukraine with up to $200 million in loan guarantees for civilian infrastructure and health care.

Cohen is the first high-ranking Israeli official to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The foreign minister is also planning to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit.