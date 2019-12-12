Israel to hold 3rd election in one year on march 2

Israel will hold an election on March 2, its unprecedented third within a year, the parliament decided on Thursday

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Israel will hold an election on March 2, its unprecedented third within a year, the parliament decided on Thursday.

By a vote of 94 in favor to none opposed, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, passed a motion dissolving itself and setting a new election date.

The Knesset was dissolved after both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival Benny Gantz failed to form a coalition government before the final deadline.

Following neck-to-neck results in the national election in September, neither Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and Gantz's centrist Blue and White party managed to garner enough support for a coalition. The last election was called after a similar political deadlock in April's election.