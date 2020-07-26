Israel to Hold Next Hearing in Netanyahu Case on December 6 - Defense Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The next hearing in large-scale corruption cases involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled for December 6, Galei Zahal, the radio of Israel's Defense Forces, said on Sunday.

Following the second hearing in the Netanyahu case earlier this month, it was announced that the next one would take place in early 2021 on a schedule of three hearings per week.

"The next hearing will take place on December 6 at 10:00 [07:00 GMT]. The head of government will have to appear before the court," the army radio reported.

Netanyahu has been probed within simultaneously several cases on corruption and bribery for a few years now, the reason why he had to abandon all ministerial posts but premiership amid Israel experiencing a lengthy political power crisis with three snap general elections in a year.