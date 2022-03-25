Israel to Host 'Historic' Summit Involving US, Several Arab States - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israel will host a 'historic' summit with the participation of US State Secretary Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Morocco and Bahrain, the Israeli foreign ministry said on Friday

"At the invitation of (Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid) ... this Sunday & Monday (27/3 & 28/3) a historic diplomatic summit will be held in Israel. U.S. Secretary of State, @SecBlinken and the Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Morocco, and Bahrain will arrive in Israel for a series of diplomatic meetings," the ministry tweeted.