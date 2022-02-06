UrduPoint.com

Israel To Maintain Freedom Of Action Irrespective Of Vienna Talks Results - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Israel to Maintain Freedom of Action Irrespective of Vienna Talks Results - Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Israel plans to maintain freedom of action on Iran irrespective of the outcome of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks in Vienna since Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

On February 5 the United States authorities restored a sanctions waiver for Iran that is meant to ensure compliance with nuclear commitments. The waiver is expected to allow third parties to have more detailed technical discussions related to the disposition of stockpiles of enriched uranium in Iran and other non-proliferation activities.

"The greatest threat against the State of Israel is Iran. As the government, we are responsible for dealing with the Iranian nuclear program and, of course, we are monitoring the Vienna talks," Bennett said ahead of a cabinet meeting, adding that "Israel will maintain freedom of action in any case, with or without an agreement."

The current terms of the JCPOA undermine the ability to deal with the nuclear program, which only temporarily delays the enrichment of uranium, and represents a serious threat to the region, according to Bennett.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the nuclear deal. The eighth round of talks has been underway in Vienna since late December. The parties previously agreed on two drafts of the agreement, which included provisions covering Iranian interests. In May 2018, the Trump administration abandoned the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in response abandoned its commitments under the agreement. The signatories to the original nuclear deal were the United States, Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States February April May December Sunday 2018 Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

12 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

20 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

20 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>