Israel to Make Every Effort to Resolve Alexander Courtyard Issue With Russia - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Israel will do everything in its power to resolve the issue of transfer of ownership right for the Alexander Courtyard compound in Jerusalem to Russia, charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia, Yacov Livne, said on Wednesday.

Israeli media reported in April that a Jerusalem court had temporarily suspended the transfer of the Alexander Courtyard ownership right to Russia. The decision was reportedly made after the Munich-registered Orthodox Society of the Holy Land, which claims to be the successor of Russia's pre-revolutionary Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, filed a competing lawsuit.

"We will do whatever is necessary to solve this particular problem, given the high level and very good relations that exist between Jerusalem and Moscow today," Livne told a virtual press conference.

He noted that tens of thousands of Russians visit holy sites in Jerusalem.

"I would like to say that the Alexander Courtyard is part of the historical presence of the Russian state in the Holy Land, which began in the 19th century and, of course, continues to this day. We are happy about it, we welcome it," he added.

The Alexander Courtyard, situated in Jerusalem's Old City, has been contested since the Russian Revolution of 1917.

In the 2000s, the 19th century building was seized by the Orthodox Society of the Holy Land. Russia's Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society for years has been seeking to get back the property.