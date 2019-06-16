UrduPoint.com
Israel To Name Settlement In Golan Heights After Trump

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 09:30 PM

Israel to Name Settlement in Golan Heights After Trump

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated a site in the occupied Golan Heights on Sunday where his government plans to build a settlement named after US President Donald Trump.

A special cabinet meeting was held in the seized sliver of Syrian land to honor Trump's announcement in May that the United States recognized Israeli sovereignty over it.

"We are proud to set up a settlement that will pay tribute to our great friend. We will continue developing the Golan Heights for the benefit of its Jewish and non-Jewish population," Netanyahu said.

The community will be named Ramat Trump, or Trump Heights. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the sign unveiling ceremony. Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 war and formally annexed it in 1981, in a move that has never been recognized internationally.

