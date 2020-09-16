Israel to normalize relations with Bahrain, UAE at White House

Israel was to normalize relations with long-time foes Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at a White House ceremony on Tuesday in a US-brokered peace deal which President Donald Trump hopes will boost his reelection chances in November

Trump, speaking to Fox News ahead of the ceremony, said the agreements would put pressure on the Palestinians to also come to the negotiating table or they would be "left out in the cold." "We're going to have a lot of other countries joining us very soon," Trump said.

"And the Palestinians will ultimately come in too.

"And you're going to have peace in the Middle East without being stupid and shooting everybody, and killing everybody, and having blood all over thesand."The White House event attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE will be the first time Arab nations have established relations with Israel since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.