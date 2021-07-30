Israel to offer 3rd Covid jab for over 60s: Prime Minister

Israel is to start offering a third dose of Covid-19 vaccinations to people aged over 60, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday in a televised statement

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Israel is to start offering a third dose of Covid-19 vaccinations to people aged over 60, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday in a televised statement.

The booster shots will begin on Sunday as part of a "complementary vaccination campaign" and will be offered to people aged over 60 who were vaccinated more than five months ago, the statement added.