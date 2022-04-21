Israel to Officially Celebrate WWII Victory Day on May 9 - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Victory Day on May 9 will be celebrated in Israel at the state level despite the possibility that anti-Russian provocations may occur, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday.

"From what I know, such events (commemorating the Victory Day) will take place at the state level this year," Viktorov told Rossiya 24 tv channel, but warned that "there might be attempts to carry out some sort of provocations."

He clarified that the Russian-speaking community of Israel includes "a big share" of Ukrainians, who are critical of the Russian operation in Ukraine.

"We will try to celebrate this holiday carefully but properly and avoid unwanted incidents," the ambassador said.

He said that Russian residents in Israel intend to hold commemorative events in dozens of cities. Activists of the so-called Immortal Regiment movement, where participants march holding portraits of their grandparents who fought in World War 2, are making arrangements to bring the rally to Israel, according to Viktorov.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, unlike most European countries that commemorate the end of WWII in Europe on May 8. This difference stems from the fact that the end of all combat activities was declared at 23:01 Central European Time, which was already next day in the Soviet Union.