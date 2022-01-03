Israel to Open Borders For Vaccinated, Recovered Travelers January 9 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The Israeli cabinet agreed to open the country's borders to foreign travelers with proven immunity against COVID-19 starting January 9, barring 15 countries on a red list, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health, Interior, Tourism, Transport and Road Safety have concluded that on Sunday, January 9, vaccinated foreigners and those recovered from COVID-19, and from 'orange' countries (with moderately elevated risk of infection) will be able to obtain an entry permit", the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that foreigners entering Israel must meet a number of requirements, such as filling in an online form on the government website before boarding the plane, providing a PCR or antigen test, taking a PCR test when entering the territory of Israel, and self-isolating within 24 hours before receiving a negative test result.

Foreigners from so-called red countries will be prohibited from entering Israel, according to the statement. As many as 15 countries are included on the red list, including Canada, Ethiopia, France, Hungary, Mexico, Nigeria, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Tanzania, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, and the US.