Israel to Provide 5,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Palestine - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Israel has approved the allocation of 5,000 doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus to Palestine, a spokesperson for Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Sputnik.

"The allocation of 5,000 vaccine doses was indeed approved," the spokesperson said.

According to Ynet, vaccines for 2,500 health workers will be delivered to Ramallah at the beginning of the upcoming week. A source told the media outlet that Israel would provide Pfizer vaccine to Palestine.

UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland previously called on Israel to help Palestine with the vaccination campaign. According to him, this would be critical to the efforts of both governments to contain the pandemic.