UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel To Provide 5,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Palestine - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Israel to Provide 5,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Palestine - Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Israel has approved the allocation of 5,000 doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus to Palestine, a spokesperson for Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Sputnik.

"The allocation of 5,000 vaccine doses was indeed approved," the spokesperson said.

According to Ynet, vaccines for 2,500 health workers will be delivered to Ramallah at the beginning of the upcoming week. A source told the media outlet that Israel would provide Pfizer vaccine to Palestine.

UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland previously called on Israel to help Palestine with the vaccination campaign. According to him, this would be critical to the efforts of both governments to contain the pandemic.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Ramallah Middle East Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15th batch of National Reserve recruits to be trai ..

16 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology, Indian Ministry of ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Cen ..

46 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

46 minutes ago

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.